Biden defeats Sanders in Minnesota Super Tuesday race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Biden defeated Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday primary in Minnesota, where Amy Klobuchar's abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race gave the former vice president a boost despite his nearly nonexistent campaign in the state.
Sanders, who easily won Minnesota's caucuses in 2016, had been hoping to capitalize on his status as front-runner coming into the night, taking advantage of his large and motivated progressive base in the state. Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg were further back.
But Klobuchar's decision Monday forced her supporters to make a quick second choice, and Biden was the clear beneficiary.
Sanders made a bid for Klobuchar's and Pete Buttigieg's supporters in a Monday night rally in St. Paul, noting big policy differences but a shared desire to unseat President Donald Trump.
"The door is open," he said. "Come on in."
Klobuchar wasn't having it.
"I don't think we should have a socialist heading up our ticket," Klobuchar said Tuesday on "CBS This Morning."
Biden entered Super Tuesday with momentum from winning South Carolina on Saturday, but his campaign put few resources into Minnesota as it focused on earlier-voting states and bigger prizes. He faced moderate competition from Bloomberg, who spent heavily on TV ads for weeks, while Warren provided a progressive alternative.
Many Minnesota voters also had no chance to shift their vote. Almost 84,000 Democrats cast early ballots in the primary — many of them surely for Klobuchar — and her exit came too late for them to be clawed back.
Minnesota had 75 national convention delegates up for grabs.
In the Minneapolis suburb of Edina, engaged couple Susan Beaubaire, 69, and Len Lichtblau, 70, were planning to vote for Klobuchar before she dropped out. Beaubaire voted for Biden; Lichtblau chose Bloomberg.
"I voted for Biden because I feel that he has the best chance of potentially beating Trump. ... He represents, of the people left, a more moderate view," Beaubaire said. "And I think the country just needs somebody who's going to calm things down."
Lichtblau said he likes Biden a lot, too. But the former New York resident said he backed Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, at the last second because he trusts him to run things.
"Honest to God, when I stood in the booth I was going 'Biden-Bloomberg, Biden-Bloomberg,' and I just went for Bloomberg." he said. "I'd be happy with either of them."
In the northwestern Minnesota city of Moorhead, 36-year-old librarian Al Bernardo said he voted for Sanders and never even considered his home-state senator.
"I think Bernie is the only candidate who can beat Trump," he said. "He's running on a platform that will do the most to help the most people in the country. I think the way he is organizing his campaign represents a new movement in the Democratic Party that has been lacking in recent years."
Adam Pankow, 39, a member of the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, had planned on voting for Klobuchar, but took her advice and voted for Biden. He said he saw Biden as "a great choice to ultimately beat Trump."
In Minneapolis, 75-year-old Joseph Dixon, a Jamaican immigrant, voted for Bloomberg. He described the billionaire as "professional" and "productive."
"What I'm concerned about is the integrity of the leadership, and when I see Bloomberg I see leadership qualities," Dixon said. "And the leadership quality is one that will get things done in a professional way without putting down anyone or playing games just to get elected."
It was Minnesota's first presidential primary since 1992, and the first that's binding on both parties since 1956. The state ditched a caucus system after 2016 saw long lines and chaotic gatherings in some places, but the primary rules have raised privacy concerns that may dampen turnout.
Voters' names and party preferences must be reported to the state's major parties.
President Donald Trump had the Minnesota GOP primary ballot to himself after party leaders decided not to list any Republican challengers, though write-in votes were allowed.
Associated Press writers Dave Kolpack in Moorhead, Minnesota, and Amy Forliti in Minneapolis contributed.
