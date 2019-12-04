BIWABIK — Sarah Stachovich of the Weihnachtsfest committee says they "love to see families make a tradition of coming and spending the day with us and seeing families walking along throughout town making their own memories." And it's been many years of making memories — this year's Weihnachtsfest, German for Christmas, marks the 35th annual celebration.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Here is the schedule:
• Shopping from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with more than 50 vendors selling handmade items. Several locations are hosting vendors — the Heritage Center, The Pub, City Hall, Pavilion, United Church of Christ, St. John's Catholic Church.
• Live entertainment from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Pavilion. The Fricheks at 11 a.m., Setniker, Perunovich and Brascugli at 12:30 p.m., Horse Fzoe at 2 p.m., Jazz Choir at 3:30 p.m. and A Touch of Class at 4:30 p.m.
• Kinderfest at St. John's Catholic Church 11 am to 3:30 pm (cookie decorating, ornament making, coloring, goodie bags).
• Ethnic food at the Pavilion 11 a.m. until gone and at the Gluhwein tent (next to The Pub).
• Candy Haus 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Wine/Beer Tasting at The Little Brown Jug 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Horse Drawn Wagon Rides 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Soup Social at the Heritage Center from 11 a.m. until gone.
Community Sing Along, free warm beverages (provided by Giants Ridge) at 5 p.m. followed by lighting ceremony and fireworks at 6 p.m.
"What keeps this going is community spirit. Although we have a very small committee, we strive to provide something special and magical for our community members to look forward to and partake in every year," Stachovich said in an email.
New features include pictures with Santa. The pictures will be available for purchase. Stachovich said, "We also have new lighting displays that were made by one of our committee members, Peter Senarighi." The committee includes Senarighi, Anneissa LeChevalier, Stachovich, Kari Mackey and Tara Johnson.
Asked what keeps the festival going, Stachovich said, "We hope that this event continues to grow and we can add new and exciting things every year. Of course, we have so many sponsors to thank because without their generous donations, there would be no festival, and they have been so gracious to us in years past and present."
She said, "Thank you to everyone in the community for enjoying this event and a huge thank-you to our volunteers, committee members and sponsors because without them we couldn't do this. If anyone has interest in being part of the committee or even just volunteering for the event next year, please contact us, either by going to our website www.biwabik.org or sending a message through our Weihnachtsfest Facebook page."
