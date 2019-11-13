VIRGINIA — The St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia was evacuated Wednesday following a bomb threat.
Law enforcement was dispatched to the courthouse during the early afternoon hours after an alleged bomb was reported in the building.
Staff and visitors were evacuated and local schools were notified, but did not go into lockdown.
“No suspicious item has been located, but out of an abundance of caution, the building remains closed at this time,” the county stated through a press release.
Streets surrounding the courthouse were blocked off during the 1 p.m. hour as nearby Marquette Catholic School, Roosevelt Elementary and Virginia High School prepared to let classes out for the day.
Automated calls were made to parents around 1:30 p.m. noting there was no threat to the schools.
“The Virginia Police Department worked with Virginia Public Schools to ensure the safety of our students,” an email from Virginia Public Schools states. “We are working immediately with St. Louis County and the VPD to continue monitoring the situation.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
