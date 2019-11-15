CHISHOLM — The family of a missing Chisholm man says they’re getting closure on the whereabouts of their loved one more than a year after his disappearance.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Friday that a body discovered by an individual earlier this week north of Virginia in Wuori Township has been identified as that of Christopher J. Quirk, 52, of Chisholm.
At 5:08 p.m. this past Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a person who had located what appeared to be deceased body in Wuori Township.
“The cause of death appears to be self-inflicted and foul play is not suspected at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.
Christopher J. Quirk’s siblings, Kim Jones and Ben Quirk, say they have spent the past year and a half wondering if they’d ever know what happened to their beloved brother. Posters with his photograph and information were hung in the community and searches were conducted in various areas. But he was never found until now.
As difficult as it was for Jones to hear that her brother had passed, she said in an interview Friday that she is grateful to the hunter who found him, and for the efforts of law enforcement.
“It’s been an answer to our prayers to say the least,” Jones said, crediting feelings of hope and daily prayers for getting her through the difficult times of this past year and a half. “It’s just a blessing to bring Chris home.”
Ben Quirk thanked everyone who searches for his brother, especially efforts from law enforcement.
Christopher J. Quirk was last accounted for on May 8, 2018, when he was seen on a surveillance video leaving a medical facility in Virginia, according to his family members.
The Chisholm Police Department has continued an active investigation ever since the disappearance. Some officers devoted personal time to the searching while out riding ATVs.
“It’s nice to give closure to the family on the whereabouts of their loved one,” Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner said on Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident. Funeral arrangements are now pending.
