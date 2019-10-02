David Skelton drives by the St. Louis County Government Services Center in Cook often. But the former county public works director never imagined the building would one day bear his name.
That will soon be the case.
The Public Works portion of the services center is to be called the David M. Skelton Transportation Building.
It was one of two structures the St. Louis County Board voted Tuesday to name after longtime employees.
The new St. Louis County Government Services Center in Virginia, which opened in September, will be designated as the Elizabeth Prebich Building.
The board also voted to name a recently reconstructed bridge spanning the Black Duck River in Camp Five Township the James “Ding” Holter Memorial Bridge.
“It’s pretty humbling,” Skelton said of the honor at Tuesday’s board meeting, according to a press release. “After 12 years of retirement, I would have thought anything I’d done for the county would have been forgotten by now. Apparently not.”
He added that he drives by the new building frequently on the way to his cabin and never thought it would be named for him.
A ribbon cutting will be held later this month at Cook services center.
Skelton worked for St. Louis County Public Works for 33 years, rising to the level of deputy public works director.
He is credited with professionalizing and modernizing maintenance operations.
Prebich, who died at age 52 in 2001 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer, served as county commissioner for 14 years, representing the 6th District from 1987 until she stepped down in 2000. She was also chairwoman of the county board in both 1990 and 1996.
Prebich was instrumental in the founding and development of the Mesabi Trail. She strongly supported St. Louis County’s efforts in waste management, environmental services and natural resource preservation. Prior to her time on the board, she worked as a county social worker.
The board’s designation of the bridge was made following a request from Camp Five Township, which wanted to honor Holter, a longtime resident.
Holter worked for St. Louis County Public Works for 39 years, including 28 years as a highway maintenance supervisor. Holter died in 2017, less than four years after retiring.
