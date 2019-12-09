Court rejects Minnesota’s renewal of U.S. Steel permit for Minntac

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2014 file photo, the Minntac taconite mine plant in Mountain Iron, Minn. is pictured. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 reversed a decision by state regulators to renew a wastewater permit for U.S. Steel's Minntac iron mine in northeastern Minnesota. The court sent the dispute back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for further proceedings.