Crane Lake to celebrate spirit of the voyageurs

CRANE LAKE — The Crane Lake community next week celebrates its rich tradition of the voyageur, by definition "a person who is an expert woodsman, boatman and guide in remote regions, especially one employed by fur companies to transport supplies to and from their distant stations."
The annual Crane Lake Voyageur Days begins on Monday, July 22, and runs through Saturday, July 27. Crane Lake is an unincorporated community 27 miles northeast and 45 miles northeast of Cook and is located within the Kabetogama State Forest. It is the southern entry to the Voyageurs National Park, the western entry to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and an entry into Canada.
"Voyageur Days is an old tradition started with the dedication of our Voyageur Days statue," said Ruth Carlson, resident of Crane Lake who first became acquainted with the area when she and her late husband Harlan came to the area to hunt and fish.
Carlson said, "The art show Thursday, July 25, is a new addition to the celebration. The goal of the committee of JoAnn Pohlman, Ginny Stahnke, Brenda Pohlman and me is to provide a venue for local artists to display their talent and meet appreciative patrons while enjoying local facilities in a social setting. Complimentary refreshments will be served. Beginning at 6, Steve Johnson will perform on his magic piano and Nelson’s famous smorgasbord is a great addition."
Here is a listing of all the activities:
Monday, July 22
Trading Post Poker Run kicks off the week. Register and shop the area businesses, pick up a card at each place and the best 5 card hand will earn prizes. Any of the businesses can give details on the run. Kids are invited to participate in a fishing contest sponsored by Pine Point Lodge and going on all week.
Tuesday, July 23
The Women of the Water invite you to join in for a special Voyageur Days event -- Yoga in the North Woods -- with Emily Schanke; beginner yoga led by Sara White. Women of the Water meet every Tuesday at 2 p.m,, and all new to seasoned boaters are invited to participate. Cost is $10/week. Schwanke guides trips paddling, hiking, berry picking, boating and rock climbing. Participants will get a boat ride to enjoy yoga in a most beautiful spot.
Wednesday, July 24
The featured event is the Portage, Paddle, Swim Race. Advanced registration for pairs is requested for this 4.6 mile race, beginning at the Vermilion Gorge, paddling around Bayliss Island and swimming to Pine Point Lodge, much of this with a 20-pound pack. Carlson said wth a chuckle, "They say this event is growing in popularity, but the old dames are not convinced. Pass us the chips and dip and a margarita and we’ll think about it."
Thursday, July 25
The art show at Nelson's Resort features the work of local artists Debbie Neurenberg, Rosalee Niemi, Lois Larson, Bob Kaiser, Chris Lang, Millie Nelson, Bonnie DuFresne and others. There will be a special tribute to artist Terry Palm. Then go to bingo at the Voyagaire Lodge with a special dinner. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. followed by “Bling” at the Crane Lake Bar and Grill.
Friday, July 26
There will be a Crane Lake painting class at the Crane Lake Bar and Grill at 5 p.m. Join local artist Carole Scott as she walks you through the steps to get the results you want, your very own beautiful painting of Voyageurs National Park. Registration required and class is limited to the first 15 participants, with a minimum class size of six. There will be a small cost to cover supplies.
Saturday, July 27
The "Fry For All" event formerly called "Ride to the Fry," is 4:30-7 p.m. at the beach of Nelson's Resort. The meal includes fried fish, bread/butter, beans, German potato salad and pickles cooked over an open flame by Crane Lake Voyageur Days hosts. The cost is $15. Live music will be provided by Cowboy Angel Blue from 8 p.m. to midnight at Voyagaire Lodge. Steve Nelson plays the piano at Nelson’s Resort. "Adventures start here!" Carlson said. "Individuals and businesses are teaming together to bring guests an unforgettable experience as a true Crane Lake Voyageur."
