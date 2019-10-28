EVELETH — Effective Oct. 23, the daycare license of Alyssa Kotnik in Eveleth was a temporarily immediately suspended by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS).
According to the Order of Temporary Immediate Suspension posted on the DHS licensing website, the suspension is based on the recommendation of the St. Louis County Public Health and Human Service Department.
“This immediate suspension is based on a determination that children served by your program are at an imminent risk of harm,” according to the order.
Kotnik is licensed for family child care in her residence. The house has a licensed capacity up to 14 children.
According to the DHS letter, on Oct. 21, “St. Louis County determined that you failed to ensure the health, safety and rights of children in care when you allowed an individual with a permanent bar disqualification access to children served by your licensed family child care program.”
A permanent bar disqualification occurs when a person has been convicted of a crime that will never pass a background check for a child care setting.
“Under advisement from lawyer, I will not comment at this time,” said Kotnik over the phone, Monday.
According to the DHS website’s section on Minnesota child care background studies, “Some disqualifications, such as felony domestic assault, felony crimes against children, criminal sexual conduct and others, permanently prohibit a person from providing direct contact services in settings that require a DHS background study.”
In other instances under Minnesota law, there are disqualification periods of seven, 10 or 15 years.
“Permanent disqualifications are the most serious disqualifying offenses which result in disqualification regardless of how much time has passed,” according to the DHS website.
The order setting the suspension did not detail who was allowed access to children served at the daycare or what crimes they have been convicted of committing.
Resulting from the finding by St. Louis County, “DHS cannot ensure the health and safety of the children served by your program at this time. DHS has determined that the health, safety, and rights of children in your care are in imminent risk of harm. Therefore, DHS is suspending your license to provide family child care.”
Family child care settings are regularly visited for license renewal. On Aug. 5, Kotnik’s license was reviewed and found in compliance. The license lookup website does not currently say when Kotnik’s daycare was first opened.
Licensing actions and maltreatment investigation memorandums appear on the license website for four years. Currently, only the temporary immediate suspension of license order is posted, meaning the daycare has not had any other issues in the past four years.
The incident is currently being investigated by St. Louis County.
Kotnik has the right to appeal the order of temporary immediate suspension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.