The Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training (NEMOJT) announced this week that the Local Elected Official Board named Marie Domiano as the new executive director of NEMOJT.
“There were many excellent candidates for the position, but overall the board was impressed with Marie’s vision, enthusiasm, program knowledge, and leadership capacity. I have full confidence in her as our new leader and I’m certain that she is more than capable of moving NEMOJT into a bright future,” said Michelle Ufford, a former executive director, who is moving into a new leadership role within the organization.
NEMOJT is a regional unit of county government and is the administrator of state and federal workforce development programs for youth and adults, including the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP), state and federal dislocated worker programs, a Department of Labor adult program, and state and federal Youth programs. All programs aim to provide career exploration and preparation services for a wide variety of job-seeking clients.
Domiano has over 15 years of experience in education, workforce development, and human services, including work in higher education, corrections, the public school system, and nonprofit organizations. She has been with the NEMOJT for more than years in which time she worked collaboratively with the current management team on special projects, policies and procedure development, and staff training and mentorship.
Domiano was a career counselor within the organization and has the experience, expertise, and passion to lead the workforce development programs and services which the organization has successfully administered throughout a seven county region of Northeast Minnesota since 1974.
She received a Bachelor of Science in elementary education with an emphasis on communication arts and literature in 2004 and a Master of Arts in education from St. Mary’s University in 2009. She officially took over as executive director on Jan. 1.
