Ely artist to host new class at the Lyric

VIRGINIA — Beginning and experienced painters are invited to take part in this weekend's watercolor landscape art workshop at the Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia — a respite from the snow-covered landscape of northern Minnesota.
It is an opportunity to learn from "one of the most fun watercolor instructors in our area, Sarah Guy-Levar," read a new release from the Lyric Center. Classes are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25 and 26. It includes time to socialize and critique. Lunch is on your own. All supplies are included in workshop, "Elements of the Minnesota Landscape."
Guy-Levar will provide lessons in color theory, compositions and a step-by-step approach to painting landscapes of northern Minnesota.
"This class is perfect for both the beginner and experienced painter," the news release reads.
The news release reads, "Enjoy a fun and relaxing weekend workshop. Leave your supply list for someone else’s class behind because Sarah will provide everything you need including high quality paper, professional quality paints and all the brushes you will need too. Space is limited."
Guy-Levar said, "Watercolor painting, for me, is a form of meditation. I love the spontaneity of what the water and pigment can do on their own achieving results so unique and original. These happy and unfortunate accidents on paper are a metaphor for my life. Just like life sometimes I can control things, sometimes I cannot. Sometimes it works out and is better than anything I could have planned or devised; sometimes it’s all a disaster. I live on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Ely, and I am surrounded by infinite inspiration in nature."
The Lyric Center for the Arts is at 510 Chestnut Street. To register call (218) 741-5577 or email lyriccenterforthearts@gmail.com.
