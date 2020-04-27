Mesabi Daily News
VIRGINIA — A 33-year-old Ely man was released from a Duluth hospital and booked into the St. Louis County Jail on Monday, one day after he was ejected from a stolen vehicle that was being pursued by police.
The chase started after police came across a stolen 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada near Virginia on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and Virginia police officers were involved in the chase, which crossed about 15 miles before a deputy intentionally spun the vehicle after the suspect ran over “stop sticks” and continued to drive on the tire rims.
The vehicle was forced off the road and rolled over near the intersection of county Highway 7 and Sax Road at around 1 p.m. The unbelted driver was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
The man is facing preliminary charges of motor vehicle theft and fleeing in a motor vehicle.
The Mesabi Daily News generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.
