Eveleth Elks fundraiser will benefit city’s police department K-9 unit

Eveleth K-9 Bear recently visited Eveleth Deputy Chief Jesse Linde’s office to remind him of the spaghetti feed.

 Eveleth Police Department

LEAH RYAN

MESABI DAILY NEWS

EVELETH — Come and eat like a bear, then meet Bear. The Eveleth Police Department K-9 Unit is available to meet over a plate of spaghetti on Saturday at the Eveleth Elks.

The K-9 Unit team consists of Bear, a male german shepherd, and Sgt. Brandon Elias.

The Eveleth Elks Lodge No. 1161 is hosting the spaghetti dinner fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting the K-9 Unit for updated and upgraded equipment.

“This is a great program for the city and the community,” said Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen during an earlier interview about the K-9 Unit, “and we will do everything we can to make it work. We knew the program would be an investment for the community,” said Koivunen about the unexpected costs, “but we know that the continued investment is worth it.”

The spaghetti dinner will be held Saturday from 2-7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge located at 415 ½ Jones Street in Eveleth. Dinner is $10 a plate with children under 5 eating for free. Take out will be available.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Eveleth Police Station, Eveleth Elks, Margie’s Roosevelt, Snickers or Eggy’s Red Garter.

The police department issued a special thanks to the Elks Lodge No. 1161, Eveleth IGA, Paul’s Italian Market and volunteers for all their support and contributions. The Eveleth Police Department would also like to thank the public for its support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments