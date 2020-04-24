VIRGINIA — Although the opening of Virginia Market Square, the Virginia Farmers Market, will undergo a few changes due to COVID-19, the market will open on June 18 at its new location in the Kline-Cuppolleti Park Facility on 9th Avenue West on Chestnut on Silver Lake.
“We’re excited to finally have indoor restrooms, a kitchen, some shade, a great patio, and a huge play area for children that’s safe and away from the street,” said Marlise Riffel, manager of Virginia Market Square, over email.
The facility has two handicap-accessible indoor bathrooms and “We have applied for a grant to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Good Food Access Program for handicap-accessible park benches so that our older customers can rest while shopping at the market.”
Along with a new location, Virginia Market Square also has a new website.
Virginia Market Square is set to be open June 18- Oct. 22. Every Thursday vendors will be at the Kline-Cuppolleti Park Facility from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
The Virginia Market Square has become a staple in the community. Due to the area’s short growing season, the choice was made to push back the opening date from years past.
“We believe in local, and we exist to help local farmers and makers see their goods,” Riffel said. “All of our vendors must make or grow their goods within 50 miles of Virginia. We don’t allow re-selling of produce or goods purchased from wholesalers or any other source. So when you come to Virginia Market Square, you can be sure that what you buy was locally made and that your purchase supports the Iron Range economy.”
The market will also be accounting for the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are in regular contact with our vendors, passing on COVID-19 updates and training to them,” Riffel added.
With safety concerns paramount, Virginia Market Square is participating in training webinars offered by the Sustainable Farming Association, the Minnesota Farmers Market Association and the national Farmers Market Coalition. They also participate in weekly Zoom forums held by the Minnesota Farmers Market Association for growers and market staff.
Farmers markets across the state have already opened including those in the Twin Cities and Rochester.
“Some are using online ordering systems and allowing customers to drive in and pick up orders,” explained Riffel. “Some are spacing booths farther apart, widening aisles, providing handwashing stations at each entrance and eliminating entertainment so that people don’t congregate. And some are doing a modified drive-through market.”
Food sampling and ready-to-eat foods have been eliminated at these markets.
“These are markets that typically have over a thousand customers at each market. Our market is much smaller, but we will still have to adapt,” Riffel added.
She said Virginia Market Square will abide by social distancing, following state and CDC guidelines. Riffel said that immediately, Virginia Market Square will be installing handwashing stations and spacing vendors. The Power of Produce Club may have to be delayed until it is safe for children to use the tokens to buy produce.
“Beyond Nuts is our business, we do Bavarian Style Roasted Nuts and produce them often on site at events, roasting right in our food trailer!” said Karen Hamilton over email. Hamilton is a farmer out of Finland. “COVID-19 has affected our business in the fact that all my large events have been cancelled, so Farmers Markets have my full focus!”
Beyond Nuts is looking forward to another year as a vendor at the Virginia Farmers Market.
“Virginia Market Square has been a ‘vendor friendly’ spot for years, what with the nice wide sidewalk and ease of set up for vendors, but the traffic was lacking. Many times new customers would come and say that they had no idea we were even there!” said Hamilton explaining her excitement over the new location. “I feel that with the higher volume of traffic at the Kline-Cuppoletti Park Facility will increase our visibility and in turn increase our customer count. A wise move in my book!”
Hamilton looks forward to starting the new season and encourages community members to participate in Virginia Market Square.
“People should come to the market this year in particular because I feel it could prove to be the best year yet!” she said with excitement. “With the global situation I think more people will try their hand at gardening and what's better than locally grown and supporting your friends and neighbors!”
Virginia Market Square is run by the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability and is a member of the Minnesota Farmers Market Association and Minnesota Grown.
Virginia Market Square accepts SNAP/EBT and WIC/FMNP payments.
Visit the Virginia Market Square’s new website at www.virginiamarketsquare.com. Virginia Market Square can also be followed on Facebook.
