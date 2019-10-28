Filmed on Range, ‘Wildrose’ playing at Eveleth Heritage Society event

EVELETH — Kathy Merkel, vice president of the Eveleth Heritage Society, has fond memories of the movie “Wildrose” that premiered at Virginia’s Maco Theatre in 1984. “It is especially close to my heart and fun for me because my mom, dad and brother were in the movie — driving down the Eveleth main street in their chocolate brown Oldsmobile.”
Many memories will be shared when the Eveleth Heritage Society has a screening of the movie Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Eveleth City Auditorium on Jackson Street next to the fire hall. The event is the first fundraiser for the society, formerly the Eveleth Heritage Committee, which incorporated as a 501(c)(3) non-profit in July of this year.
Bill Aho, president of the Eveleth Heritage Society, said, “I am very excited about this event, a fundraiser for our mission of advancing the heritage and culture of the city of Eveleth.” Aho, a founder of the Eveleth Heritage Committee, said being non-profit “gives us the avenue to bring forth the past every community deserves. We’re excited about the future.”
A social time begins at 4 p.m. with a cash bar by Margie’s Roosevelt and music by the Eveleth Clown Band, both featured in “Wildrose.” Local artists will also be selling paintings of historical Eveleth scenes. The screening begins at 6 p.m. Following the screening director John Hanson and others from the film will share their memories.
Merkel said, “I’m an Eveleth girl (at heart) and thrilled for the amazing opportunity to help produce the iconic ‘Wildrose’ 35th anniversary fundraiser on behalf of the Eveleth Heritage Society. It’s Eveleth, MN Meets Hollywood!”
John Hanson, director, will be at the celebration.
Glenn and Traci Bergum of the Twin Cities, who met on the set of the “Wildrose” and got married, will join the director for a question-and-answer session after the film.
“Wildrose” was filmed in Eveleth and in Bayfield, Wis. It tells the story of June Lorich (actress Lisa Eichhorn), a miner who falls in love with co-worker Rick Ogaard (actor Tom Bower). The couple faces harassment from other miners while a shutdown looms. The movie features scenes from Eveleth Taconite, the Eveleth Clown Band, the 4th of July parade, Father Perkovich’s Polka Mass and the Roosevelt Bar. Dozens of area residents participated in the film onscreen and behind the scenes.
The Eveleth Heritage Society encourages anyone involved with the film to attend the screening and share their memories. Audience members are invited to wear clothing from the early 1980s. Proceeds from the event will be used to digitize Eveleth newspapers, care for archival collections and create future historical displays. Visit EvelethHeritage.com for more information. Admission is $10.
The board of directors for the society includes Bill Aho, president; Kathy Merkel, vice president; Jim Luke, treasurer; and Tucker Nelson, secretary. The “Wildrose” event committee includes Bill Aho, Kathy Merkel, Jim Luke, Tucker Nelson, Roger Kochevar, Genevieve Jam and Nancy Roseen.
