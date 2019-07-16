A Duluth man was assisted to shore following a water emergency Monday night near Aurora. Although unharmed, the man was sent to detox.
Around 10:15 p.m. Monday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and other area first responders were dispatched to a water emergency on Whiteface Reservoir in Colvin Township, south of Aurora.
An area homeowner heard a man yelling for help from the lake. The homeowner, using his boat, found the 34-year-old Duluth man in the lake swimming and in need of help. He gave the distressed swimmer a life jacket.
With the assistance of rescue workers, the man was assisted to shore.
The swimmer was medically cleared and placed into detox.
The incident remains under investigation and it is unknown if the man had fallen from a watercraft or swam out from shore. No boat was located and the swimmer appeared alone.
Other responding agencies included: Colvin First Responders, Hoyt Lakes Ambulance and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for further information, including the identification of the Duluth man.
