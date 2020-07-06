IRON RANGE — The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to four water emergency incidents between July 3 and July 4.
A 65-year-old man was found unresponsive in the water in Bear Island Lake near Babbitt after attempting to swim after a floating object in the water on July 4, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
People on the scene performed CPR on the man. He was taken to Ely-Bloomenson Hospital, and was conscious and alert during transportation.
That same day, a 69-year-old man was hospitalized after he jumped off a pontoon boat to swim on Pelican Lake in Orr. People on the pontoon performed CPR. He was conscious and alert when first responders arrived.
Deputies also responded to Bassett Lake for a 47-year-old man injured by a tow rope while water tubing behind a boat. The man was taken by a private vehicle to a Duluth hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
On the afternoon of July 3, deputies responded to a watercraft incident on Little Sturgeon Lake in Side Lake near Hibbing.
An adult male and female from Hibbing were riding a jet ski traveling eastbound on the lake, while a second jet ski was traveling westbound, driven by a Chisholm man. The eastbound jet ski turned toward the shore and collided with the westbound jet ski.
The occupants were ejected and the Hibbing male, later identified as 38-year-old Eric J. Crego, sustained a leg injury and was airlifted by North Memorial Air Medical to Essentia Health- Duluth.
Angela R. Crego, 34, of Hibbing, sustained a leg injury and was transported by Chisholm Ambulance to Essentia Health-Virginia.
The Chisholm male, 37-year-old Chad M. Suggs, was uninjured.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol was a determining factor in the accident and the agency is investigating the incident.
