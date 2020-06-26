HIBBING — A sixth grade teacher in Hibbing has been put on administrative leave after being charged with sending pornographic images over Snapchat to four children.
The Hibbing Police Department announced the new charges Friday morning. The teacher, Jordan Michael Kochevar, 27, worked at Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing.
The St. Louis County issued a formal complaint charging Kochevar with four felony counts from alleged actions on June 15 of “distribute via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to child.” Each count carries a maximum sentence of a $5,000 fine and three years in prison.
Kochevar had not been arrested as of Friday afternoon.
Hibbing Public Schools Superintendent Richard Aldrich on Friday afternoon said that “the school district is aware that an allegation has been made against Jordan Kochevar.”
“Immediately upon learning of this information, the school district reported to the appropriate authorities and took other appropriate action,” Aldrich said in a statement emailed to the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “Mr. Kochevar has been placed on administrative leave from his position with the district. The District will be investigating this matter further and taking action as warranted.”
Aldrich noted that he cannot disclose more information at this time, citing the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.
The authorities said officers received a voicemail on June 20 regarding a video image sent to a parent’s 10-year-old child via a group Snapchat from “JKOCHEVAR1992,” the complaint reads. The image showed “a Caucasian male showing complete frontal nudity from the chin downward.”
The parent was allegedly able to identify Kochevar as a teacher in the local school district, the complaint reads. A Hibbing investigator viewed another video from JKOCHEVAR1992, which “showed a bare-chested male lowering the camera to his boxer shorts,” the complaint reads. “The male then lowers his boxer shorts” before exposing himself. The investigator went on to learn that similar images were sent to four children.
The investigator met with Kochevar on June 23 when he “stated he was intoxicated” on the night he allegedly sent images to the children, the complaint reads.
