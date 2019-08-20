The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a petition to appeal the environmental review for the PolyMet copper-nickel mine near Hoyt Lakes.
Two environmental groups petitioned the high court for a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement after a unanimous decision in May by the Minnesota Court of Appeals to uphold the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources review, which spanned more than a decade.
Groups filing the petition were Twin Cities-based Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness. The appeals court’s decision in May covered three consolidated appeals filed in 2018.
“This action effectively closes out any remaining challenges to the state related to the environmental review and allows us to sharpen our focus on financing, building and operating Minnesota’s first copper-nickel-precious metals mine,” said PolyMet CEO Jon Cherry, in a statement.
The top court’s decision gives PolyMet a victory in the seemingly never-ending back and forth over its permits and environmental submissions, which comes as the Ramsey County District Court investigates the company’s water permit over irregularities.
What’s in question is whether the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency broke protocol and irresponsibly handled concerns over the mine by the federal EPA. MPCA officials maintain they worked with EPA officials to address their concerns, and those changes are reflected in the final permit.
PolyMet was back to the drawing board early in its environmental review process, but the final EIS was cleared by the DNR, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in November 2015.
PolyMet is trying to open the state’s first copper-nickel mine near Hoyt Lakes and is expected to provide 360 permanent jobs to the East Range.
