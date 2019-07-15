A road construction project is scheduled for U.S. Highway 53 south of Cook beginning July 22.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said crews will construct what it calls a reduced conflict intersection at the south junction of state Highway 1 and Highway 53. Most of the work will take place in the median with minor changes to Highway 1 and County Road 22, MnDOT announced. The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 30.
In addition, four new passing-lane segments will be constructed between Cook and Ericsburg. Each passing lane segment will include constructing a new 2½-mile-long center passing lane. That part of the project is expected to begin in mid-August and to be completed by mid-October. During that part of the project, Highway 53 will be reduced to one lane during daytime operation, with traffic guided by flagging crews. The work will take place during daylight hours six days a week, and motorists should expect delays.
