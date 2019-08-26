Human services official who quit, then stayed, resigns again

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2019 file photo, Jodi Harpstead walks into a press conference ahead of her announcement as new Commissioner of the Department of Human Services, at the Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Harpstead, the chief executive of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, takes over as commissioner Sept. 3. Walz appointed her, turning to an executive with experience managing large organizations. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP,File)