LEAH RYAN

KABETOGAMA TOWNSHIP — Voyageur Park Lodge is a total loss following a fire Monday.

Around 5 p.m., Monday, emergency personnel responded to a structure fire at Voyageur Park Lodge at 10436 Waltz Road in Kabetogama Township.

The lodge, part of the Voyageur Park Lodge Resort, is located on Lake Kabetogama, north of the Bois Forte Reservation. It was the resort’s main building.

According to the resort’s website, in addition to the lodge, there are 11 cabins, several docks, a playground and a beach.

The two-story structure was a total loss.

No one was at the lodge at the time of the fire.

“No other buildings were affected by this fire,” said Sergeant Grant Toma of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office over the phone Tuesday. “The fire remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and State Fire Marshal.”

