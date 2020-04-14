Legislature approves insulin affordability bill

Nicole Smith-Holt reacts Tuesday, April 14, 2020, during the insulin affordability vote from the House Gallery in St. Paul, Minn. The bill was inspired by her son Alec who died because he tried to ration his insulin. The Minnesota Legislature is expected to give final approval to a compromise measure creating an emergency insulin plan for low-income diabetics. Legislature reconvenes and expected to pass compromise measure creating emergency insulin plan while also taking up additional COVID-19 relief legislation.