AURORA — A Level 3 predatory offender was released and has relocated to rural Aurora.
Robert Charles Lynn Norton Turner, 29, has moved to Aurora where he is listed in the 4900 block of Palo Road 41.
Norton Turner is white, 5’9” and 179 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, is of stocky build and fair complexion.
Norton Turner engaged in sexual contact with a known female child including sexual touching. He gained access to her home by entering without permission.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Turner is not wanted at this time and has already served his sentence.
“This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness,” stated the Tuesday release. “Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”
