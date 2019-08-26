The Virginia Police Department is notifying citizens of a Level 3 offender relocating to the city.

Tony Ray Arguello, 32, is moving to the 300 block of Chestnut Street on Aug. 28. He was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a known teenage girl and a known male child.

He is 6’1” and 247 pounds with a light brown complexion and brown hair and eyes.

Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson noted in a press release that Arguello has served his time before transitioning into the community, which is being notified in accordance with state law.

