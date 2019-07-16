VIRGINIA — Aaron Gary Broehl, 43, a level 3 sex offender has relocated to Virginia.

Broehl’s address was updated to the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Virginia on July 15.

He is a level 3 sex offender who has a history of sexual contact with known female children, including sexual touching. Broehl used manipulation to gain compliance of these female children. He also possessed child pornography of unknown female children.

On February 5, Broehl was released.

“This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community,” stated a Tuesday press release from the Virginia Police Department.

Broehl is a 6’ 3”, 242-pound white male. He has green eyes and brown hair. His complexion is fair and his build is large.

