Iron Range Rep. Dave Lislegard said Wednesday that Gov. Tim Walz needs to release $841 million in federal CARES Act funding as negotiated by the Legislature.
Minnesota received about $1.9 billion from the federal CARES Act to help with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. About 45 percent of the money was earmarked for counties, cities and municipalities, who have let to receive anything.
Lawmakers butted heads over how to distribute the money between rural and metro areas of the state, but before a special session earlier this month, four key lawmakers struck a deal to deliver the money, according to the Star Tribune.
“I call on Governor Walz to release the federal CARES Act funding of $841 million as agreed to by the House and Senate — both Democrats and Republicans,” Lislegard said Wednesday. “The time is now.”
Lislegard, from Aurora, was among the House Democrats lobbying for the funding on the House floor during the extended session.
The governor is expected to distribute the funds as negotiated, and while he could allocate the federal aid outside the negotiated agreement, DFL amendments lacked legislative approval.
The state originally planned to distribute $667 million of the nearly $1.9 billion it received from the federal government, according to the Star Tribune, but the U.S. Treasury changed the calculation for how much should go to local governments, boosting Minnesota’s share to $841 million.
“The CARES Act funding represents so much critical assistance that has already been delayed to our counties, to our cities,” said Matt Hilgart, lobbyist for the Association of Minnesota Counties, in a statement, “that risking getting that out is just unfathomable to our members.”
