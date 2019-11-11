Local markets partner on movie screening in Cook

COOK — At 5 p.m. Saturday at the Comet Theater in Cook, there will be a free showing of “The Biggest Little Farm,” sponsored by area farmers markets.
“The documentary follows a couple through their trials and tribulations as they establish a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles,” said Marlise Riffel, volunteer manager for Virginia Market Square, over email Monday. “The land starts out as desolate and ends up thriving.”
The Virginia Market Square Farmers Market, Cook Area Farmers Market and Arrowhead Region Farm Bureau partnered to bring the film to the area and offer this event free of charge.
“The film is an inspirational testament to the possibility of revitalizing agriculture in harmony with nature, and the benefits to the farmers and their communities,” said Kelly Dahl, president of the Cook Area Farmers Market over email Monday. “As we strive to revitalize agriculture in our Range communities and develop a local food hub, we thought it would be a good vehicle to educate the public of what our area farmers markets are working towards. We are always looking for ways to improve farming and benefit farmers and our communities with fresh local foods. This film is the story of one couple who did so on a small scale and shows what is possible where we live.”
Working together, area citizens and groups such as those who partnered for this event, agricultural awareness is being raised across the region. Attending this show, is another grassroots event to bring the community together for this singular cause.
“Everyone, farmer or not, will be uplifted by this film.” Riffel added, “ And the Comet is a wonderful little theater, too!”
This event is free and open to the public. There is limited seating, so come early!
