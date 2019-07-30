VIRGINIA — A 30-year-old Eveleth man was formally charged with premeditated first-degree attempted murder after a shooting incident Friday in Virginia.
Luke Mathias Erkkila faces up to 20 years in prison for the felony offense after allegedly shooting 30-year-old Scott Fitzgerald Kesler on the 800 block of Sixth Avenue S. around 7:09 p.m. Friday.
A press release from Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson said Kesler has been released from the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.
According to the criminal complaint, filed in Sixth District Court on Tuesday, officers arrived on scene Friday to find Kesler and several others on a set of stairs leading to the upper level of an apartment belonging to Kesler’s girlfriend.
Officers found Kesler bleeding heavily from his neck and head area. They were told by Kesler’s girlfriend that he was shot near his ear and the suspect, later identified as Erkkila, fled the scene.
While Kesler was being treated the girlfriend informed officers she had found a handgun near the base of the stairs. Officers collected the gun and later a knife at the top of the stairs.
After investigating, law enforcement learned Erkkila had been dropped off in the alley about a block from the apartment building and was “acting erratically,” according to the complaint.
On Monday, a Virginia detective spoke to Kesler in the hospital, who said he was driven to the apartment building by a friend, and as he attempted to get out of the car, Erkkilla approached and shot him.
According to Kesler, Erkkila said “she’s leaving me because of you.” Erkkila was in a relationship with Kesler’s sister.
The victim added he tried to get the gun away from Erkkila, who then stabbed Kesler multiple times.
Erkkila was located in Eveleth and taken into custody by the Eveleth Police Department early Saturday morning. As a result of his injuries, Kesler was airlifted to Duluth from Essentia Hospital in Virginia.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
