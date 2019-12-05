McDAVITT TOWNSHIP — Adam Eugene Newton, 40, of Grand Rapids, died from injuries sustained in a train versus truck accident.
Just after noon on Wednesday, emergency personnel responded to a report of a commercial truck and train crash at the intersection of Sax Road and Highway 7 in McDavitt Township.
First responders located Newton unconscious lying in a ditch north of the intersection. Life saving measures were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of the accident, Newton was driving the commercial vehicle for Norland Environmental Services.
According to the press release by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, “It was determined that a northbound CN Freight train struck the eastbound commercial vehicle.”
The accident remains under investigation.
Responding agencies included: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Meadowlands Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol, CN Railroad Police Department, LifeLink Air Ambulance, and McDavitt Township Fire Department.
The sheriff’s office didn’t respond to requests for further comments.
