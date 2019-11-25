Mesabi Daily News readers, listen up. Today is the day.
The MDN Medallion Hunt is starting; are you ready to play?
Twelve days of clues; make sure you don’t snooze.
The winner will take home a $500 gift card, and be in the news.
o
This year’s 8th annual MDN Medallion Hunt — which gets participants out exploring the area (sometimes even learning new things about the Iron Range) and rewards the first person or group to find the Medallion with a sizable amount of Christmas cash — launches with Clue One in today’s newspaper.
The remaining 11 clues will appear in each consecutive day’s MDN, with the last clue printed in the Sunday, Dec. 8 edition.
And just like in past years, a $500 gift card will be presented to the person who turns in the Medallion at the MDN office in Virginia, with verification of where it was uncovered.
The winner will have until Tuesday, Dec. 10, to claim the prize, and will also be interviewed and have a photo taken for a story in the MDN.
The Medallion will be located somewhere on the Range and be marked clearly as the MDN Prize Medallion. It won’t be buried, but you might have to brush away snow or look in nooks and crannies to find it.
Each clue provides hints as to the general or specific location, and the clues aim to get easier as the days progress.
So far, Santa has hidden the Medallion in these spots:
• 2012: Underneath the footbridge over Fayal Pond in Eveleth.
• 2013: Between the rocks on the stone wall at the Virginia Golf Course.
• 2014: Inside a tire at a playground in Mountain Iron.
• 2015: Tucked in a split tree trunk at the Laurentian Divide Recreation Area north of Virginia.
• 2016: Tucked in a gap of a retaining wall near the changing house at Lake Ore-be-gone in Gilbert.
• 2017: Concealed at campsite No. 31 of the Eveleth Veterans Park Campgrounds.
• 2018: Tucked inside one of the large rocks lining the pathway at Biwabik’s Vermilion Trail Park.
o
Where will the MDN Medallion hide in 2019?
The answer, dear readers, remains to be seen.
Follow the clues; good luck everyone!
See where they take you, and have lots of fun.
