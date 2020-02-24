Mesabi Community Band holding midwinter concert on Thursday

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mesabi Community Band, under the direction of Paul Helfter, will present “A Mid-Winter Concert” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. The concert will be held in the Merritt Elementary School Auditorium, Mountain Iron.
The musical selections will include Percy Granger’s Children’s March “Over the Hills and Far Away,” Headway March by Harold Bennett, The Good Ol’ West and Tribute to Louis Armstrong, plus many others for an enjoyable evening of wind band music. Tribute to Louis Armstrong, will feature band members Bill Lavato on trumpet, Peg Bateman on clarinet, Dan Melby on trombone, Skip Ferris on tuba and Isabelle Sandnas on percussion.
The band membership is comprised of instrumentalists of all ages from junior and senior high school to senior citizens, from all over the Iron Range communities.
The public is invited to enjoy this concert. Admission is $5.00, and students 18 and under- no charge. Refreshments after the concert will be provided by Range Road Runners Special Olympic Team, and your generosity will be appreciated.
