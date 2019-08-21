Missing woman expected to be in Duluth

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — On Wednesday, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office released an update on the missing person, Priscilla Joy Sohm, 25.
Sohm is a Native American female described as having black hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5’8” and 150 pounds.
On July 21, Sohm left the At Home Living group home facility, which she resided in near Canosia Township. An incident report was released by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 6.
Over the past month, Sohm has been in contact with her family but is unwilling to come home or ask for assistance, states the press release.
“Priscilla is diagnosed with mental health issues that designate her as vulnerable,” according to the press release. “She is believed to be accompanied by a friend named Joseph Reynolds.”
“He is her boyfriend,” explained Sgt. Wade Rasch with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office over the phone Wednesday. “She is a vulnerable adult and there is a probate pick up order.”
Rasch explained that when law enforcement is able to make contact with Sohm, she will be taken to a hospital for her own safety.
“I don’t believe she has gone very far from this area,” said Rasch. “She is around.”
In May of this year, Sohm had been missing for approximately a month before being located in Superior, Wis.
It is likely that she is again in the Duluth/Superior area. On Aug. 13 she was seen in downtown Duluth but was gone before law enforcement located her.
If anyone has information about SOHM’S whereabouts, you are asked to please call 911, or the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 218-336-4350.
