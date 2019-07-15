FORBES — A Sunday house fire in Forbes resulted in no injuries.
About 2:25 a.m. Sunday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and several area fire departments responded to reports of a house full of smoke in the 9,000 block of Hemenway Road in Lavell Township near Forbes.
Upon arrival, first responders observed flames coming from the residence.
Fire crews extinguished the fire.
The extent of the fire damage was not known as of Monday, but authorities said the lone occupant escaped the building unharmed.
Other responding departments included: McDavitt Fire Department, Cherry Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, Toivola Fire Department and Hibbing Fire Department.
A message left with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for more information was not returned as of press time.
