VIRGINIA — One man is in custody following a gun incident early Friday morning.
The Virginia Police Department was dispatched to a residence at 36 Cuyuna Drive around 2 a.m. when an intoxicated 29-year-old male allegedly pulled a gun on another 35-year-old male and was threatening to shoot him, according to a press release from Virginia Chief Nicole Mattson.
“Law enforcement on scene discovered that there were two children in the residence and an adult female,” stated Mattson in the press release. “The St. Louis County Emergency Response Team was activated.”
After about four hours, the man with the gun came out of the residence. He was booked into St. Louis County Jail on second degree assault and terroristic threat charges. The suspect was not named by police as of press time.
No injuries were reported.
Responding agencies included the Virginia Police Department, St. Louis County Emergency Response Team, Eveleth Police Department and Gilbert Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.