Police
Dreamstime/TNS

VIRGINIA — One man is in custody following a gun incident early Friday morning.

The Virginia Police Department was dispatched to a residence at 36 Cuyuna Drive around 2 a.m. when an intoxicated 29-year-old male allegedly pulled a gun on another 35-year-old male and was threatening to shoot him, according to a press release from Virginia Chief Nicole Mattson.

“Law enforcement on scene discovered that there were two children in the residence and an adult female,” stated Mattson in the press release. “The St. Louis County Emergency Response Team was activated.”

After about four hours, the man with the gun came out of the residence. He was booked into St. Louis County Jail on second degree assault and terroristic threat charges. The suspect was not named by police as of press time.

No injuries were reported.

Responding agencies included the Virginia Police Department, St. Louis County Emergency Response Team, Eveleth Police Department and Gilbert Police Department.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments