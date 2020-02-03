Bethany Owen is the first female CEO of Allete, Inc. after being elected by the company’s board of directors Monday. She previously served as the president for about the past year, and her election sets up the May 2021 retirement of current CEO Al Hodnik.
“Bethany’s strong values-based leadership style, her proven ability to execute while positioning against winds of change and her laser focus on talent development will assure Allete’s momentum continues as the new decade dawns,” Hodnik said through a press release.
When Hodnik steps down, he will have worked at Allete for 40 years, and will serve as the executive chairman of the company’s board to ensure a smooth transition. His role will focus on governance matters and will continue working on state and federal legislative affairs.
Owen joined Allete in 2002, when she first worked as an attorney. She’s held several roles with the company, including as director of transmission regulatory compliance and business support, vice president of Minnesota Power, president of Allete-owned utilities Superior Water, Light and Power, and led the information technology solutions department. In recent years, she’s worked as Allete’s senior vice president and chief legal and administrative officer.
“Bethany’s compassionate and strategic leadership and focus on sustainability in all its forms are well-suited to continue Allete's industry leading energy transformation," Heidi Jimmerson, Allete board lead director, wrote in the release.
Hodnik started at Allete in 1981 and was appointed president in 2009. He later stepped into the CEO role 2010, and followed that by becoming chairman in 2011.
During his tenure, the company diversified by creating Allete Clean Energy, an independent power producer focused on sustainable energy. Minnesota Power also transformed its fleet from 95 percent coal energy to nearly 50 percent renewable energy, the news release reads.
“I am humbled and excited to lead ALLETE and its incredible team of talented and dedicated employees,” Owen said in the release. “I am grateful to the Board of Directors for their trust in me and to Al Hodnik for his leadership of this great organization. I look forward to working closely with the Board, the leadership team and all of our amazing employees as we serve our customers with excellence, while growing ALLETE in these transformative times.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.