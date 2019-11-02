VIRGINIA — The city of Virginia will hold two public meetings this week on its downtown business development and to unveil the schematic design of the new Miners Event and Convention Center. Both meetings are open to the public.
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, city officials and those from the Virginia Economic Development Authority (VEDA) will hold th Downtown Kickoff 2019 at the Virginia Elks Club, 220 N 5th Ave. W. The meeting will build on a 2017 comprehensive plan suggestion that Virginia focus on enhancing and growing commercial, mixed-use and industrial development, including the historic downtown.
“An economically strong and vibrant downtown business district is vital to the local economy of communities — especially downtowns such as the city of Virginia downtown business district,” said Virginia City Administrator Britt See-Benes in a press release.
The city is able to offer grants in the form of forgivable loans up to $50,000 business owners wishing to reinvest in the physical assets of their downtown business property. City officials said the loan resources have been secured.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the city will reveal the first public look at the new Miners Event and Convention Center, set to replace the current Miners Memorial Building. The meeting will be held at the current Miners building, 819 9th Ave. S.
“This state of the art facility has been designed with continuous input from key stakeholders and will be a key upgraded facility and amenity that will serve the residents, businesses, and the iron range region for decades to come,” states a press release from the city.
Some of the potential facility programs and usage include, but are not limited to, a walking track, children, adult, and senior programs, multi-use rooms for community groups and partners, two ice areas, family parties and social meetings, concerts, hospitality events, community education classes, concessions, wedding receptions, fine arts and craft fairs, and a state of the art conference and event center. In addition, in times of crisis, the Miner’s facility can provide the needed infrastructure contingencies to handle communications and shelter for emergencies, neighborhood evacuations, and natural disasters.
Voters approved a 1 percent sales tax to help cover the cost of the building, with the Legisalture allocating $12 million.
