FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses protest outside Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn. A member of the family that owns Purdue Pharma told people gathered at the prescription opioid painkiller OxyContin's launch party in the 1990s that it would be "followed by a blizzard of prescriptions that will bury the competition." That's according to court documents filed Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in a case brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey that accuses the company and its executives of deceiving patients and doctors about the risks of opioids. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)