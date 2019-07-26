Update (7:10 a.m.): Erkkila was booked into the St. Louis County Jail in Virginia at 5:46 a.m. Saturday. There are no pending charges at this time.
VIRGINIA — The Virginia Police Department is currently searching for a man in connecting with a Friday night shooting.
Authorities are looking to question Luke Mathias Erkkila, 30, after reports of a shooting in the 800 block of 6th Avenue S. around 7:09 p.m. Virginia Deputy Chief Chad A. Nickila said there is no known threat ongoing threat to the general public.
Virginia police arrived at the scene Friday night and located a male with a gunshot wound to the head. He was was transported to Essentia Health Virginia and later airlifted to Duluth.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
Nickila said the investigation is ongoing and updates will be made as they become available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
