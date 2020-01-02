VIRGINIA — Authorities have identified two more suspects in the armed robbery of Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Virginia in June 2019, officials said Thursday.
According to records from the Sixth Judicial District Court, Michael Thomas Koslucher, 25, of Duluth, is facing first-degree aggravated robbery charges. Also, Haille Marie Ross, 21, of Eveleth, is being charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest-harbor and conceal.
As previously reported, Nicholas Ryan Champa, 21, of Virginia, faces first-degree aggravated robbery charges, as 24-year-old Morgan Katherine Lee Brady-Lundin, of Gilbert, is charged with aiding an offender and aiding an offender to avoid arrest-harbor and conceal.
If convicted, Champa and Koslucher each face up to 20 years in prison and $35,000 in fines. Ross and Brady-Lundin face three years and $5,000 for the same felony offense. Brady-Lundin also faces up to 10 years and $17,500 for the charge of aiding an offender.
Champa and Brady-Lundin are both scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 6 at the State District Court in Virginia.
A coordinated effort?
According to the criminal complaint, two men wearing hoodies and bandanas around their faces entered Edgewood Vista at about 3:30 a.m. on June 24, 2019. One had a shotgun. The men confronted three employees, duct taped the wrists of two of them and directed Brady-Lundin to open the prescription medication cart. They placed the medication into a black duffle bag, and took the IDs and cell phones from the three employees, before escaping in a white passenger vehicle. The IDs and phones were later found outside the building.
Police in Virginia noted in the complaint that Brady-Lundin had worked double shifts, and both nights had asked coworkers if the front doors were locked.
At 7:30 a.m. on June 24, 2019, police drove past the residence of Brady-Lundin and her fiance, Champa. A white Toyota, identified as escape vehicle using the city of Virginia’s surveillance system, was found parked out front of the residence, and the vehicle owner later said Ross had borrowed it the previous day.
Using GPS coordinates, Champa’s phone was pinged in the area of Edgewood Vista at the time of the robbery.
Early in the investigation, Brady-Lundin gave law enforcement the names of two possible suspects, neither of which were Champa or Kosluchar, her cousin. On Sept. 11, 2019, she reported to police that Champa was involved in the robbery and she had known about the plan two days beforehand. “Before her shift, Champa told Brady-Lundin, ‘it is happening tonight whether you like it or not so you might as well get on board’,” she told police, according to the complaint. “Brady-Lundin said that it was Champa and her cousin, Kosluchar, that robbed Edgewood Vista. Champa was holding the shotgun. Brady-Lundin identified Ross as the ‘getaway driver.’ Brady-Lundin said that after the robbery she sent Facebook messages to Champa to make it look like he was not involved.”
History of charges
Authorities have executed various search warrants on Koslucher, who allegedly tried to sell the stolen medication via Facebook and through recorded conversations to inmates while in custody at the St. Louis County Jail, according to the criminal complaint. Koslucher has been in a federal prison in Faribault, Minn. since he escaped the County Jail in October 2019.
On Thursday, Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson said that Koslucher will be transported to the Iron Range for his court appearances, which were not set as of press time.
According to public records from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Koslucher has a felony history including drug possession, damage to property and burglary.
Authorities have also issued a warrant for Ross “because of the severity of the offense and the risk to public safety.” As of press time, she was not listed on the County Jail roster.
Champa is currently being held in County Jail in Virginia. Public records show that Champa also has a lengthy felony history including drug possession, assault and counterfeiting of currency. Brady-Lundin has been released under supervision.
