COLERAINE, Minn. (AP) — Construction is expected to start this month on a multimillion dollar ore processing plant on the Iron Range.
Prairie River Minerals will build the taconite plant on the site of a rail facility once owned by Magnetation near Coleraine.
The facility will process leftover iron ore waste tailings that can be used by steel plants.
The Star Tribune reports metallurgist Johann Grobler will serve as Prairie River's technical director.
Grobler is among several partners who formed PRM in January 2019. PRM paid $1.9 million to buy select Magnetation assets in Coleraine and Keewatin out of bankruptcy.
Magnetation once had facilities in Grand Rapids, Coleraine, Bovey, and Keewatin, as well as in Indiana, before it filed for bankruptcy in May 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.