A small fire Wednesday afternoon at United Taconite in Forbes resulted in no injuries or significant damage to the plant. Cleveland-Cliffs, the company that owns and operates UTAC in Eveleth and Forbes, confirmed the fire occurred at coal mill on one of the furnace lines.
‘The local fire department was called promptly and the fire was extinguished,” said company spokesperson Pat Persico, in a statement. “The company is still monitoring and fire watch will continue for the remainder of today. The company is still investigating the root cause.”
Cliffs said pellet production was unaffected and there are no current safety issues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
