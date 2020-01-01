A union representing 168 St. Louis County plow operators has given 10-day notice of a potential strike.
It was 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1 when two business agents for The Teamsters Union Local 320 — Brian Aldes and Erik Skoog — filed the intent to strike to the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services and St. Louis County, according to the letter obtained by the Hibbing Daily Tribune early Wednesday morning.
“We are requesting that you forward to us the authorization to commence a strike action consistent with Minnesota State Statutes,” read the letter, which Skoog had also posted onto Facebook.
St. Louis County Communications Manager Dana Kazel explained in an emailed statement later that afternoon that the county has not formally received the notice because offices are closed for the New Year’s Day. If there is a strike, she said, there is a plan in place to make sure the roads will still be plowed.
“St. Louis County remains committed to the bargaining process, as we have been all along,” Kazel said. “The Teamsters left the mediation process more than two weeks ago without providing a counter offer for consideration and further discussion. Since then, we have made ourselves available for additional mediation sessions.”
The contract between the county and Teamsters expired at the end of December. Kazel has told the HDT the county is hopeful an agreement can be reached.
Skoog said the Teamsters walked out of mediation after 22 hours of back-and-forth over two days in December. On Dec. 15, the union employees voted 112-1 in favor of approving a strike.
In a followup interview with the HDT, Skoog laid out the four main grievances: 1) “We feel like there’s a benefits inequality for the employees and management”; 2) “Health insurance increased 31 percent since 2017. We’re seeking to have cost-control for that. We want the opportunity to shop our own health insurance and go out to the market and see if we can find a better plan to save our members money”; 3) “We want the county to honor our seniority with respect to work assignments and bidding”; 4) “Lastly, we’re looking to increase the starting wage for people and enhance our wage package. The county states that they don’t have a problem bringing in minimally qualified applicants, and our ‘in the shop’ perception is that’s not the case. The county struggles to find quality and qualified employees.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.