St. Louis County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which is the largest single day increase to date.
The newest cases involved people ranging in age from pre-teen to their late 70s. Nine of the 15 cases involve those under the age of 30.
“It’s not a complete surprise to see this increase in cases as more and more activities are allowed to resume, and people are interacting with others more and more,” Linnea Mirsch, director of the county Public Health and Human Services, said in a news release. “But it really makes clear that all of us need to remain vigilant in protecting ourselves and those around us, and doing what we can to prevent the spread.”
The news release also noted none of the new cases appear connected to an outbreak in a congregate living setting, which has been the case any other time there’s been a significant increase in cases. In addition, the cases involve people living in both urban and rural communities in the county.
St. Louis County officials have refused to release information on the exact location of the cases in the 6,860-square-mile county, the largest county by total area in Minnesota. The county includes the city of Duluth, smaller communities on the Iron Range and parts of the Bois Forte Reservation.
The news comes at a time when Gov. Tim Walz is considering making residents wear masks statewide. Walz has continued to turn the dial on opening more things up, but must now weigh the possible ramifications of reopening of bars and restaurants, people going to beaches and cabins and Fourth of July celebrations.
As of Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 39,133 cases of the coronavirus statewide and 1,477 related deaths.
In St. Louis County, 196 cases in total have been reported, including 15 deaths. Itasca County, meanwhile, has 64 cases and 12 deaths and Koochiching County has 18 cases and one death.
Recommendations continue to be:
• Stay home as much as possible, and absolutely stay home if sick.
• Maintain physical distance of at least 6 feet from other people when out in public places.
• Wear a mask.
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Anyone age 65 or older, or who has certain underlying medical conditions, should stay at home and avoid situations where they could be exposed, including travel.
To learn more about prevention tips, and find links to credible sources of COVID-19 information such as the state Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), visit stlouiscountymn.gov/covid19.
