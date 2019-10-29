The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a petition to review the state’s nonferrous mining rules, the base governance of the proposed PolyMet project.
Environmental groups had asked the high court to review a Court of Appeals decision that upheld the nonferrous mining rules issued by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“The state has some of the strictest environmental regulations in the country, and we’ve proven that we can meet those same standards,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO of PolyMet. “We are very pleased with this outcome.”
The Court of Appeals ruling covered an appeal filed in late 2018 seeking a declaration that the DNR’s mining rules were invalid. The Court of Appeals ruling and subsequent denial for review by the state Supreme Court means the decision stands.
Groups filing the petition were The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, Duluth for Clean Water, Friends of the Cloquet Valley State Forest, Save Lake Superior Association, Save our Sky Blue Waters, and Center for Biological Diversity.
