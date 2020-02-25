FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Oregon regulators enacted a six-month ban Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, on the sale of flavored vape products in stores and online statewide amid an outbreak of illnesses that has sickened nearly 1,300 people nationwide and killed more than two dozen people, including two in Oregon. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which regulates the recreational marijuana market in the state, voted unanimously to approve the temporary sales ban. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)