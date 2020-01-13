Sunday fire damages Gilbert home, no injuries

GILBERT — Fire damaged a house on the 700 block of South Broadway Sunday afternoon, but two people inside were not injured, Assistant Fire Chief Marc Kwiatkowski said Monday.
The homeowner reported the fire at 12:51 p.m. The fire started in the kitchen and traveled through the walls and into the attic, Kwiatkowski said. Firefighters "knocked the fire down quickly," he said.
The fire is under investigation, and a fire marshal was on the scene into the evening. Firefighters from Gilbert had mutual aid from Fayal Township, Eveleth and Virginia.
Fire Chief Mark Heitzman and Kwiatkowski thanked firefighters from the surrounding communities, the Gilbert Police Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department.
Houses in the nearby area sustained no damage, said Heitzman.
