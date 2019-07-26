VIRGINIA — An Iron Range man is being detained in connection with a Friday night shooting in Virginia that seriously injured another man.
Luke Mathias Erkkila, 30, was arrested without incident by the Eveleth Police Department and booked into St. Louis County Jail in Virginia at 5:46 a.m. Saturday after being named a person of interest in the shooting incident. He is being held pending charges of premeditated first-degree attempted murder, according to Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson.
Mattson clarified an earlier release Saturday morning to say the victim, who has yet to be identified, “is alive and hospitalized.”
The felony charge carries a potential sentence of 20 years to life.
Around 7:09 p.m. Friday, the Virginia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of 6th Avenue S., according to Deputy Chief Chad A. Nickila.
Police arrived on the scene and located a male with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Essentia Health Virginia and later airlifted to Duluth.
Erkkila was previously convicted of felony first-degree assault in 2013 and sentenced to 86 months in prison. He was placed under court supervision in 2017, set to expire in March 2020.
Nickila said the investigation is ongoing and updates will be made as they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.