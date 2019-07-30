The August library events are as follows:

Aurora Public Library

Every Monday: 10-11 a.m., Elementary-Age reading tutoring

Aug. 7: 2:30 p.m., Birthday Party for Smokey the Bear- He will be there!

Aug. 15: 6 p.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event

Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1- 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Babbitt Public Library

Aug. 1: End of Summer Reading- Turn in records!

Aug. 1: 2 p.m., Bingo

Aug. 5: 2 p.m., Book Club

Aug. 5: 2 p.m., Preschool Story time

Aug. 7: 3:30 p.m., Beach Bottle Earrings- Must pre-register

Aug. 15: 1 p.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event

Aug. 15: 2 p.m., Bingo

Aug. 20: 2 p.m., Make your own Sea Visor- Must pre-register

Aug. 21: 3:30 p.m., Tie Dye Class- Must pre-register

Aug. 29: 4 p.m., Estate Planning with Kelly Klun- Must pre-register

Hours of operation: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, Closed Sunday

Buhl Public Library

Aug. 8: 2 p..m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event

Aug. 13: 6:30 p.m., Buhl Book Club “The Winter Sea” by Susanna Kearsley

Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 1-5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Calumet Public Library

Aug. 5-8: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lego Camp

Aug. 12: Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event

Aug. 14: Book Club

Aug. 15: 1 p.m., Sunshine Club meets with Marlyn Harlvson from Itasca County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 21: 1-3 p.m., Pie Social

Hours of Operation: Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday 9 .m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Closed Friday-Sunday

Chisholm Public Library

Every Wednesday: 10 a.m., Story time

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday-Sunday

Cook Public Library

Aug. 15: 6 p.m., Friends of the Cook Public Library

Aug. 16: 1-3 p.m., Elsie Hyppa’s Native American Weaving presented by the Northwoods Friends of the Arts, ages 8-Adult

Aug. 16: 3:30 p.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event

Hours of Operation: Closed Monday, Tuesday 1-5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon, Sunday Closed

Ely Public Library

Aug. 15: 9 a.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event

Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, Closed Sundays

Eveleth Public Library

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m., Story time

Wednesday: 1 p.m., Mid-week Movie

Thursday: 1 p.m., Jr. Read “Matilda” by Roald Dahl

Thursday: 1:30 p.m., Game Day

Friday: Knit@Noon

Aug. 14: 6 p.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event

Hours of Operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Gilbert Public Library

Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Grand Rapids Area Library

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Sunday

Hibbing Public Library

Aug. 1: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework

Aug. 2: 1 p.m., Art For Adults

Aug. 6: 3 p.m., Teen Space

Aug. 9: 10 a.m., Baby Story Time

Aug. 14: 1 p.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event

Aug. 15: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework

Aug. 23: 10 a.m., Baby Story Time

Aug. 29: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Hoyt Lakes Public Library

Aug. 16: 10 a.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event

Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Mountain Iron Public Library

Monday- Thursday: Noon to 1 p.m., Meet Up and Chow Down- Free lunch for youth

Aug. 1: 1 p.m., Tie Dye Day

Aug. 8: 10 a.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event

Aug. 20: 2 p.m., Adult Book to Movie- “Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanne Fluke

Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Virginia Public Library

May 28 - Aug 2, Summer Reading Program for kids and adults

Aug 1: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Teen Wii and Board Games - teens sign up in advance for wii games, snacks and pizza!

Aug 6: 4-7 p.m., National Night Out - VPL library is one of many featured stations at this oudoor event at Olcott Park!

Aug. 12: 10 a.m., at the Olcott Park Bandstand, Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event

Aug 13: 4-5 p.m., Friends of the Library meeting

Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

ALS Bookmobile Schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 27; Sept. 17; Oct. 8, 29; Nov. 19; Dec. 10, 31

Cotton - Wilbert’s Café (9:45-10:45 a.m.)

Canyon - Fire Hall (11:15-11:45 a.m.)

Meadowlands - Main Street (1-2:30 p.m.)

Alborn - Sno-Devils Club (3-3:30 p.m.)

Colonial House #2 - Nygaard Road (4:15-4:45 p.m.)

Iron - Crossroads (6:30-7:15 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 21; Sept. 11; Oct. 2, 23; Nov. 13; Dec. 4

Britt - Short Stop (9-9:45 a.m.)

Bois Forte - Boys & Girls Club (11-11:30 a.m.)

Lake Vermilion - Greenwood Town Hall (Noon-12:30 p.m.)

Soudan - Surface Building (1:45-3:00 p.m.)

Tower - Civic Center (3:15-4:15 p.m.)

Embarrass - Four Corners Café (5:15-6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 28; Sept. 18; Oct. 9, 30; Nov. 20, Dec. 11

Ely Lake - Short Stop (10:30-11:00 a.m.)

Loon Lake Community Center - Hwy. 100 (11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.)

Markham - Colvin Town Hall (1-1:45 p.m.)

Biwabik - Main Street (2:30-3:45 p.m.)

Embarrass - Timber Hall (4:30-5:15 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 8, 29; Sept. 19; Oct. 10, 31; Nov. 21; Dec. 12

Nett Lake - Community Center (9:30-10:15 a.m.)

Crane Lake - Ranger Station (11:15 a.m.-Noon)

Orr - Lake Country ReMax Building (1:45-2:30 p.m.)

Kabetogama - “Town” Hall (3:15-3:45 p.m.)

For further information on the Bookmobile or Mail-A-Book services, write or call the Arrowhead Library System, 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron, MN 55768 (218) 741-3840, or check our web site at www.alslib.info

Compiled by Leah Ryan, lryan@mesabidailynews.net

