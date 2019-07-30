The August library events are as follows:
Aurora Public Library
Every Monday: 10-11 a.m., Elementary-Age reading tutoring
Aug. 7: 2:30 p.m., Birthday Party for Smokey the Bear- He will be there!
Aug. 15: 6 p.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event
Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1- 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Babbitt Public Library
Aug. 1: End of Summer Reading- Turn in records!
Aug. 1: 2 p.m., Bingo
Aug. 5: 2 p.m., Book Club
Aug. 5: 2 p.m., Preschool Story time
Aug. 7: 3:30 p.m., Beach Bottle Earrings- Must pre-register
Aug. 15: 1 p.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event
Aug. 15: 2 p.m., Bingo
Aug. 20: 2 p.m., Make your own Sea Visor- Must pre-register
Aug. 21: 3:30 p.m., Tie Dye Class- Must pre-register
Aug. 29: 4 p.m., Estate Planning with Kelly Klun- Must pre-register
Hours of operation: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, Closed Sunday
Buhl Public Library
Aug. 8: 2 p..m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event
Aug. 13: 6:30 p.m., Buhl Book Club “The Winter Sea” by Susanna Kearsley
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 1-5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Calumet Public Library
Aug. 5-8: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lego Camp
Aug. 12: Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event
Aug. 14: Book Club
Aug. 15: 1 p.m., Sunshine Club meets with Marlyn Harlvson from Itasca County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 21: 1-3 p.m., Pie Social
Hours of Operation: Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday 9 .m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Closed Friday-Sunday
Chisholm Public Library
Every Wednesday: 10 a.m., Story time
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday-Sunday
Cook Public Library
Aug. 15: 6 p.m., Friends of the Cook Public Library
Aug. 16: 1-3 p.m., Elsie Hyppa’s Native American Weaving presented by the Northwoods Friends of the Arts, ages 8-Adult
Aug. 16: 3:30 p.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event
Hours of Operation: Closed Monday, Tuesday 1-5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to Noon, Sunday Closed
Ely Public Library
Aug. 15: 9 a.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, Closed Sundays
Eveleth Public Library
Tuesday: 10:30 a.m., Story time
Wednesday: 1 p.m., Mid-week Movie
Thursday: 1 p.m., Jr. Read “Matilda” by Roald Dahl
Thursday: 1:30 p.m., Game Day
Friday: Knit@Noon
Aug. 14: 6 p.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event
Hours of Operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Gilbert Public Library
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Grand Rapids Area Library
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Sunday
Hibbing Public Library
Aug. 1: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework
Aug. 2: 1 p.m., Art For Adults
Aug. 6: 3 p.m., Teen Space
Aug. 9: 10 a.m., Baby Story Time
Aug. 14: 1 p.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event
Aug. 15: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework
Aug. 23: 10 a.m., Baby Story Time
Aug. 29: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Hoyt Lakes Public Library
Aug. 16: 10 a.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event
Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Mountain Iron Public Library
Monday- Thursday: Noon to 1 p.m., Meet Up and Chow Down- Free lunch for youth
Aug. 1: 1 p.m., Tie Dye Day
Aug. 8: 10 a.m., Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event
Aug. 20: 2 p.m., Adult Book to Movie- “Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder” by Joanne Fluke
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Virginia Public Library
May 28 - Aug 2, Summer Reading Program for kids and adults
Aug 1: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Teen Wii and Board Games - teens sign up in advance for wii games, snacks and pizza!
Aug 6: 4-7 p.m., National Night Out - VPL library is one of many featured stations at this oudoor event at Olcott Park!
Aug. 12: 10 a.m., at the Olcott Park Bandstand, Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux- Legacy Event
Aug 13: 4-5 p.m., Friends of the Library meeting
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
ALS Bookmobile Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 27; Sept. 17; Oct. 8, 29; Nov. 19; Dec. 10, 31
Cotton - Wilbert’s Café (9:45-10:45 a.m.)
Canyon - Fire Hall (11:15-11:45 a.m.)
Meadowlands - Main Street (1-2:30 p.m.)
Alborn - Sno-Devils Club (3-3:30 p.m.)
Colonial House #2 - Nygaard Road (4:15-4:45 p.m.)
Iron - Crossroads (6:30-7:15 p.m.)
Wednesday, Aug. 21; Sept. 11; Oct. 2, 23; Nov. 13; Dec. 4
Britt - Short Stop (9-9:45 a.m.)
Bois Forte - Boys & Girls Club (11-11:30 a.m.)
Lake Vermilion - Greenwood Town Hall (Noon-12:30 p.m.)
Soudan - Surface Building (1:45-3:00 p.m.)
Tower - Civic Center (3:15-4:15 p.m.)
Embarrass - Four Corners Café (5:15-6:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 28; Sept. 18; Oct. 9, 30; Nov. 20, Dec. 11
Ely Lake - Short Stop (10:30-11:00 a.m.)
Loon Lake Community Center - Hwy. 100 (11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.)
Markham - Colvin Town Hall (1-1:45 p.m.)
Biwabik - Main Street (2:30-3:45 p.m.)
Embarrass - Timber Hall (4:30-5:15 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 8, 29; Sept. 19; Oct. 10, 31; Nov. 21; Dec. 12
Nett Lake - Community Center (9:30-10:15 a.m.)
Crane Lake - Ranger Station (11:15 a.m.-Noon)
Orr - Lake Country ReMax Building (1:45-2:30 p.m.)
Kabetogama - “Town” Hall (3:15-3:45 p.m.)
For further information on the Bookmobile or Mail-A-Book services, write or call the Arrowhead Library System, 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron, MN 55768 (218) 741-3840, or check our web site at www.alslib.info
Compiled by Leah Ryan, lryan@mesabidailynews.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.