Table of Contents: October Library Events

The Arrowhead Library System is hosting a special event and book sale on Friday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is to celebrate the new Bookmobile!
“Stop by to take a tour of the new ALS Bookmobile! The new ALS Bookmobile first hit the road in the beginning of June 2019,” states the press release. “ALS has been providing Bookmobile service to northeastern Minnesota residents for over fifty years. The Bookmobile carries a collection of books, DVDs, books-on-CD, music CDs, and video games.”
The book sale will offer an assortment of material withdrawn from the Bookmobile and Mail-A-Book collections. ALS be offering the items for free-will donations.
“The event serves as a great opportunity to sign up for a library card or to replace a missing card, free of charge!”
The event will be held, rain or shine, at the Arrowhead Library System Headquarters garage, located at 5528 Emerald Avenue, Mountain Iron, MN.
The October library events are as follows:
Aurora Public Library
Oct. 12: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aurora PumpkinFest Quilt Show at the Library (no library services)
Oct. 17: 1-7:30 p.m., Aurora Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale
Oct. 18: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aurora Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale
Oct. 21: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aurora Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale
Oct. 25: 10 a.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Oct. 29: 6 p.m., The Finnish American Trilogy presented by Minnesota author Mark Munger
Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1- 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Babbitt Public Library
Oct. 3: 2 p.m., Bingo, Sponsored by the Friends of the Library
Oct. 7: 2 p.m., Book Club
Oct. 7: 6 p.m., Friends of the Babbitt Public Library Meeting
Oct. 10: 1 p.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event
Oct. 17: 2 p.m., Bingo, Sponsored by the Friends of the Library
Oct. 31: 1 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Hours of operation: Monday to Thursday Noon to 6 p.m., Friday Noon to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Buhl Public Library
Oct. 11: 4 p.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event
Oct. 15: 6:30 p.m., Book Club “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 1-5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Calumet Public Library
Oct. 1: 4 p.m., Author Allen Eskens- Legacy Event
Oct. 9: 3 p.m., Lego Club
Oct. 15: 1:30 p.m., Coffee Talk with Medical Pal
Oct. 16: 3:15 p.m., Movie Day
Oct. 28: 4:30 p.m., Halloween Party for Kids
Oct. 31: 2-5 p.m., Trick or Treating
Hours of Operation: Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Closed Friday-Sunday
Chisholm Public Library
Every Wednesday: 10 a.m., Story time
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday-Sunday
Cook Public Library
Oct. 10: 6 p.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event
Oct. 15: 5:15 p.m., Friends of the Cook Public Library Meeting
Oct. 25: 4 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Oct. 29: 5 p.m., Fiber Arts Tea
Hours of Operation: Closed Monday, Tuesday 10a.m to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Closed
Ely Public Library
Oct. 3: 3:30 p.m., Pinterest Projects - unicorn dream catchers - must pre-register
Oct. 4: 7:15 p.m., International Observe the Moon Night - at the Ely Cemetery if clear/at Library is cloudy
Oct. 11: 6 p.m., Board Game Battle Championship - all players must be able to read without assistance
Oct. 14: 3 p.m., Friends of the Library Book Discussion “Beloved” by Toni Morrison
Oct. 16: 4 p.m., Special Effect Makeup 101 - for teens and adults
Oct. 17: 1 p.m., Movie Matinee - for kids and families
Oct. 24: 1:30 p.m., Film Fiesta - for adults
Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Trick or Treat at the Library!
Nov. 4: 1 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, Closed Sundays
Eveleth Public Library
Wednesday: 2:30 p.m., Mid-week Movie
Friday: Knit@Noon
Oct. 2: 6 p.m., Autumn Landscape Painting with 321 Art- Legacy Event
Oct. 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Introduction to Basic Genealogy with Helen Smith of the Clark County Nevada Genealogical Society
Oct. 9: 6-7:30 p.m., Genealogy Gathering with Pat McGauley on Becoming a Ranger
Oct. 15: 3:30 p.m., Northwood Nature Phenologywith John Latimer
Oct. 18: No School Movie and Game Day
Oct. 21: 5 p.m., Friends of the Eveleth Public Library Meeting
Oct. 22: 10:30 a.m., Story time Upstairs
Oct. 25-26: Friends of the Library Book Sale
Oct. 29: 10:30 a.m., Story Time Halloween Party
Oct. 29: 6 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Oct. 31: Noon-5 p.m., Trick or Treat at the Library
Hours of Operation: Monday to Wednesday from Noon to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Sunday
Gilbert Public Library
Oct. 4: 4 p.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event
Oct. 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fall Bazaar Library Fundraiser
Oct. 31: 10 a.m., Final day to enter VFW scholarship
Nov. 7: 6 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Grand Rapids Area Library
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Sunday
Hibbing Public Library
Oct. 1: 10 a.m., Story Time!
Oct. 1: 3 p.m., Teen Space
Oct. 1: 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting
Oct. 4: 1 p.m., Adult Coloring
Oct. 8: 10 a.m., Story Time!
Oct. 10: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework Group
Oct. 11: 10 a.m., Baby Story Time
Oct. 15: 10 a.m., Story Time!
Oct. 16: 2:30 p.m., Create A Comic Book Character
Oct. 22: 10 a.m., Story Time!
Oct. 24: 3 p.m., Kids Afternoon Movie
Oct. 24: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework Group
Oct. 25: 10 a.m., Baby Story Time
Oct. 28: 1 p.m., Leather Bracelet Workshop
Oct. 29: 10 a.m., Story Time!
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Hoyt Lakes Public Library
Oct. 1: 1 p.m., Author Allen Eskens- Legacy Event
Oct. 5: 11 a.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event
Nov. 8: 10:30 a.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Mountain Iron Public Library
October is officially “TEENTOBER” month and we encourage all our teen patrons/ readers to stop by the library for some of the fun activities planned this month. For every book our teens check out, they can enter to win some great prizes!
Oct. 7: 10 a.m., Young Readers Story time
Oct. 15: 2 p.m., Book to Movie “Sarah’s Key” by Tatiana De Rosnay- Reserve your spot by calling 735-8625
Oct. 17: 10 a.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event
Oct. 21: 10 a.m., Young Readers Story time
Oct. 22: 4:30 p.m., Friends of the Mountain Iron Library Meeting with Coffee An’
Oct. 28: 10 a.m., Young Readers Story time
Oct. 31: 3-6 p.m., Trick or Treating
Nov. 1: 10 a.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
Virginia Public Library
Oct. 2: Noon, Author Allen Eskens- Legacy Event
Oct. 4: 10:30 a.m., Fall Story time
Oct. 8: 1 p.m., J. Ryan Stradal Author of “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” and “The Lager Queen of Minnesota”
Oct. 8: 4 p.m., Friends of the Virginia Library Meeting
Oct. 9: 2 p.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event
Oct. 11: 10:30 a.m., Fall Story time
Oct. 15: 1 p.m., Friends of the Library reception in the Children’s Room
Oct. 16: 2 p.m., Read with Me Dogs- Registration Required
Oct. 18: 10:30 a.m., Fall Story time
Oct. 22: Noon, Author and Professor Linda LeGarde Grover discusses boarding school and foster care experiences from the perspective of Native American youth
Oct. 23: 2 p.m., Harry Potter Mystery Party
Oct. 25: 10:30 a.m., Fall Story time
Oct. 31: All Day Trick or Treatings at the Main Desk, Media Desk and Children’s Desk
Nov. 7: Noon, Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event
Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday
ALS Bookmobile Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 29; Nov. 19; Dec. 10, 31
Cotton - Wilbert’s Café (9:45-10:45 a.m.)
Canyon - Fire Hall (11:15-11:45 a.m.)
Meadowlands - Main Street (1-2:30 p.m.)
Alborn - Sno-Devils Club (3-3:30 p.m.)
Colonial House #2 - Nygaard Road (4:15-4:45 p.m.)
Iron - Crossroads (6:30-7:15 p.m.)
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 23; Nov. 13; Dec. 4
Britt - Short Stop (9-9:45 a.m.)
Bois Forte - Boys & Girls Club (11-11:30 a.m.)
Lake Vermilion - Greenwood Town Hall (Noon-12:30 p.m.)
Soudan - Surface Building (1:45-3:00 p.m.)
Tower - Civic Center (3:15-4:15 p.m.)
Embarrass - Four Corners Café (5:15-6:00 p.m.)
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 30; Nov. 20, Dec. 11
Ely Lake - Short Stop (10:30-11:00 a.m.)
Loon Lake Community Center - Hwy. 100 (11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.)
Markham - Colvin Town Hall (1-1:45 p.m.)
Biwabik - Main Street (2:30-3:45 p.m.)
Embarrass - Timber Hall (4:30-5:15 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 10, 31; Nov. 21; Dec. 12
Nett Lake - Community Center (9:30-10:15 a.m.)
Crane Lake - Ranger Station (11:15 a.m.-Noon)
Orr - Lake Country ReMax Building (1:45-2:30 p.m.)
Kabetogama - “Town” Hall (3:15-3:45 p.m.)
For further information on the Bookmobile or Mail-A-Book services, write or call the Arrowhead Library System, 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron, MN 55768 (218) 741-3840, or check our web site at www.alslib.info
Compiled by Leah Ryan, lryan@mesabidailynews.net
