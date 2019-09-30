Table of Contents: October Library Events

The Arrowhead Library System is hosting a special event and book sale on Friday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is to celebrate the new Bookmobile!

“Stop by to take a tour of the new ALS Bookmobile! The new ALS Bookmobile first hit the road in the beginning of June 2019,” states the press release. “ALS has been providing Bookmobile service to northeastern Minnesota residents for over fifty years. The Bookmobile carries a collection of books, DVDs, books-on-CD, music CDs, and video games.”

The book sale will offer an assortment of material withdrawn from the Bookmobile and Mail-A-Book collections. ALS be offering the items for free-will donations.

“The event serves as a great opportunity to sign up for a library card or to replace a missing card, free of charge!”

The event will be held, rain or shine, at the Arrowhead Library System Headquarters garage, located at 5528 Emerald Avenue, Mountain Iron, MN.

The October library events are as follows:

Aurora Public Library

Oct. 12: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aurora PumpkinFest Quilt Show at the Library (no library services)

Oct. 17: 1-7:30 p.m., Aurora Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

Oct. 18: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aurora Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

Oct. 21: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aurora Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

Oct. 25: 10 a.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Oct. 29: 6 p.m., The Finnish American Trilogy presented by Minnesota author Mark Munger

Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1- 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Babbitt Public Library

Oct. 3: 2 p.m., Bingo, Sponsored by the Friends of the Library

Oct. 7: 2 p.m., Book Club

Oct. 7: 6 p.m., Friends of the Babbitt Public Library Meeting

Oct. 10: 1 p.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event

Oct. 17: 2 p.m., Bingo, Sponsored by the Friends of the Library

Oct. 31: 1 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Hours of operation: Monday to Thursday Noon to 6 p.m., Friday Noon to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Buhl Public Library

Oct. 11: 4 p.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event

Oct. 15: 6:30 p.m., Book Club “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie

Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 1-5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Calumet Public Library

Oct. 1: 4 p.m., Author Allen Eskens- Legacy Event

Oct. 9: 3 p.m., Lego Club

Oct. 15: 1:30 p.m., Coffee Talk with Medical Pal

Oct. 16: 3:15 p.m., Movie Day

Oct. 28: 4:30 p.m., Halloween Party for Kids

Oct. 31: 2-5 p.m., Trick or Treating

Hours of Operation: Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Closed Friday-Sunday

Chisholm Public Library

Every Wednesday: 10 a.m., Story time

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday-Sunday

Cook Public Library

Oct. 10: 6 p.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event

Oct. 15: 5:15 p.m., Friends of the Cook Public Library Meeting

Oct. 25: 4 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Oct. 29: 5 p.m., Fiber Arts Tea

Hours of Operation: Closed Monday, Tuesday 10a.m to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Closed

Ely Public Library

Oct. 3: 3:30 p.m., Pinterest Projects - unicorn dream catchers - must pre-register

Oct. 4: 7:15 p.m., International Observe the Moon Night - at the Ely Cemetery if clear/at Library is cloudy

Oct. 11: 6 p.m., Board Game Battle Championship - all players must be able to read without assistance

Oct. 14: 3 p.m., Friends of the Library Book Discussion “Beloved” by Toni Morrison

Oct. 16: 4 p.m., Special Effect Makeup 101 - for teens and adults

Oct. 17: 1 p.m., Movie Matinee - for kids and families

Oct. 24: 1:30 p.m., Film Fiesta - for adults

Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Trick or Treat at the Library!

Nov. 4: 1 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, Closed Sundays

Eveleth Public Library

Wednesday: 2:30 p.m., Mid-week Movie

Friday: Knit@Noon

Oct. 2: 6 p.m., Autumn Landscape Painting with 321 Art- Legacy Event

Oct. 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Introduction to Basic Genealogy with Helen Smith of the Clark County Nevada Genealogical Society

Oct. 9: 6-7:30 p.m., Genealogy Gathering with Pat McGauley on Becoming a Ranger

Oct. 15: 3:30 p.m., Northwood Nature Phenologywith John Latimer

Oct. 18: No School Movie and Game Day

Oct. 21: 5 p.m., Friends of the Eveleth Public Library Meeting

Oct. 22: 10:30 a.m., Story time Upstairs

Oct. 25-26: Friends of the Library Book Sale

Oct. 29: 10:30 a.m., Story Time Halloween Party

Oct. 29: 6 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Oct. 31: Noon-5 p.m., Trick or Treat at the Library

Hours of Operation: Monday to Wednesday from Noon to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Sunday

Gilbert Public Library

Oct. 4: 4 p.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event

Oct. 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fall Bazaar Library Fundraiser

Oct. 31: 10 a.m., Final day to enter VFW scholarship

Nov. 7: 6 p.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Hours of Operation: Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Grand Rapids Area Library

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Sunday

Hibbing Public Library

Oct. 1: 10 a.m., Story Time!

Oct. 1: 3 p.m., Teen Space

Oct. 1: 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting

Oct. 4: 1 p.m., Adult Coloring

Oct. 8: 10 a.m., Story Time!

Oct. 10: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework Group

Oct. 11: 10 a.m., Baby Story Time

Oct. 15: 10 a.m., Story Time!

Oct. 16: 2:30 p.m., Create A Comic Book Character

Oct. 22: 10 a.m., Story Time!

Oct. 24: 3 p.m., Kids Afternoon Movie

Oct. 24: 3 p.m., Knitting and Needlework Group

Oct. 25: 10 a.m., Baby Story Time

Oct. 28: 1 p.m., Leather Bracelet Workshop

Oct. 29: 10 a.m., Story Time!

Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Hoyt Lakes Public Library

Oct. 1: 1 p.m., Author Allen Eskens- Legacy Event

Oct. 5: 11 a.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event

Nov. 8: 10:30 a.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Hours of operation: Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 1-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Mountain Iron Public Library

October is officially “TEENTOBER” month and we encourage all our teen patrons/ readers to stop by the library for some of the fun activities planned this month. For every book our teens check out, they can enter to win some great prizes!

Oct. 7: 10 a.m., Young Readers Story time

Oct. 15: 2 p.m., Book to Movie “Sarah’s Key” by Tatiana De Rosnay- Reserve your spot by calling 735-8625

Oct. 17: 10 a.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event

Oct. 21: 10 a.m., Young Readers Story time

Oct. 22: 4:30 p.m., Friends of the Mountain Iron Library Meeting with Coffee An’

Oct. 28: 10 a.m., Young Readers Story time

Oct. 31: 3-6 p.m., Trick or Treating

Nov. 1: 10 a.m., Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

Virginia Public Library

Oct. 2: Noon, Author Allen Eskens- Legacy Event

Oct. 4: 10:30 a.m., Fall Story time

Oct. 8: 1 p.m., J. Ryan Stradal Author of “Kitchens of the Great Midwest” and “The Lager Queen of Minnesota”

Oct. 8: 4 p.m., Friends of the Virginia Library Meeting

Oct. 9: 2 p.m., Create Your Own Comic Character Workshop- Legacy Event

Oct. 11: 10:30 a.m., Fall Story time

Oct. 15: 1 p.m., Friends of the Library reception in the Children’s Room

Oct. 16: 2 p.m., Read with Me Dogs- Registration Required

Oct. 18: 10:30 a.m., Fall Story time

Oct. 22: Noon, Author and Professor Linda LeGarde Grover discusses boarding school and foster care experiences from the perspective of Native American youth

Oct. 23: 2 p.m., Harry Potter Mystery Party

Oct. 25: 10:30 a.m., Fall Story time

Oct. 31: All Day Trick or Treatings at the Main Desk, Media Desk and Children’s Desk

Nov. 7: Noon, Custom Leather Bracelet Workshop with Jen Anfinson- Legacy Event

Hours of Operation: Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Closed Saturday and Sunday

ALS Bookmobile Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 29; Nov. 19; Dec. 10, 31

Cotton - Wilbert’s Café (9:45-10:45 a.m.)

Canyon - Fire Hall (11:15-11:45 a.m.)

Meadowlands - Main Street (1-2:30 p.m.)

Alborn - Sno-Devils Club (3-3:30 p.m.)

Colonial House #2 - Nygaard Road (4:15-4:45 p.m.)

Iron - Crossroads (6:30-7:15 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 23; Nov. 13; Dec. 4

Britt - Short Stop (9-9:45 a.m.)

Bois Forte - Boys & Girls Club (11-11:30 a.m.)

Lake Vermilion - Greenwood Town Hall (Noon-12:30 p.m.)

Soudan - Surface Building (1:45-3:00 p.m.)

Tower - Civic Center (3:15-4:15 p.m.)

Embarrass - Four Corners Café (5:15-6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 30; Nov. 20, Dec. 11

Ely Lake - Short Stop (10:30-11:00 a.m.)

Loon Lake Community Center - Hwy. 100 (11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.)

Markham - Colvin Town Hall (1-1:45 p.m.)

Biwabik - Main Street (2:30-3:45 p.m.)

Embarrass - Timber Hall (4:30-5:15 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 10, 31; Nov. 21; Dec. 12

Nett Lake - Community Center (9:30-10:15 a.m.)

Crane Lake - Ranger Station (11:15 a.m.-Noon)

Orr - Lake Country ReMax Building (1:45-2:30 p.m.)

Kabetogama - “Town” Hall (3:15-3:45 p.m.)

For further information on the Bookmobile or Mail-A-Book services, write or call the Arrowhead Library System, 5528 Emerald Ave., Mt. Iron, MN 55768 (218) 741-3840, or check our web site at www.alslib.info

Compiled by Leah Ryan, lryan@mesabidailynews.net

