WHITEFACE RESERVOIR — A South Dakota teen was injured while tubing at Whiteface Reservoir over the weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency at the Whiteface Reservoir, approximately 10 miles south of Hoyt Lakes. A 17-year-old male from Wilmonth, South Dakota, had been water tubing with two others behind a Sea-Doo Jet Ski.
The teen was ejected from the tube and injured. The other two were on the same tube but were not injured.
The teen was transported by Life Link III air medical to Essential Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries.
Responding agencies included: Saint Louis County Sheriff's Office, Saint Louis County Rescue Squad, Palo First Responders and the Hoyt Lakes Fire and Ambulance service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.